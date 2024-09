A new entertainment hub offering American cuisine and gaming has arrived in Overland Park.

District Eat and Play, an entertainment concept that got its start in Florida, recently opened its first Johnson County location at the Oak Park Mall.

District Eat and Play operates at 11149 W. 95th St.

The arcade and eatery occupies a space on the mall’s lower level, near Build-a-Bear and Gearhead Outfitters.

AME Golf & Brew Lounge previously used that space before it closed earlier this summer.

District Eat and Play operates from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

District Eat and Play offers food, games and more

District Eat and Play’s restaurant menu focuses on American cuisine, including items like burgers, salads, pizzas and snacks like mozzarella sticks and onion rings.

As for the gaming side, the facility offers various arcade games as well as other games like billiards and darts.

District Eat and Play also features other types of entertainment like escape rooms and karaoke.

This marks District Eat and Play’s debut in Johnson County

The brand launched its flagship location in Oviedo, Florida, in 2018.

The Ilbak family, which owns the chain, now also operates two more locations in Salina, Kansas, and Independence, Missouri.

More locations (as many as 20) are in the works across the country within the next five years, according to the company’s website.

