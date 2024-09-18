Mary E. Kenney

January 15, 1981 — September 15, 2024

Leeton, Missouri

Mary Elizabeth Kenney, 43, Leeton, MO passed away Sunday, September 15, 2024 at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, MO, after a brief battle with melanoma.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A prayer service will immediately follow and start at 11:00 am. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shawnee, KS.

Mary was born in Merriam, KS on January 15, 1981 to Louis V. Sr. and Elizabeth (Betty) Kronawitter. On June 20, 2015, Mary married Mark A. Kenney in Overland Park, KS.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Louis V. Kronawitter, Sr. Survivors include her husband, Mark of Leeton, MO; mother, Betty of Kearny, MO; siblings, Teresa (David) Crowder of Kearny, MO, Lisa VanBebber of Kansas City, KS, Louis V. (Tracy) Kronawitter, Jr. of Shawnee, KS; in-laws, Larry and Linda Kenney of Archie, MO, Nicole (Brandon) Johnson of Archie, MO and Melissa (Tom) Groves of Amsterdam, MO along with many nieces, nephews and friends and last but not least her beloved dog, Sheriff.

Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to Kansas City Hospice House, American Cancer Society or your favorite animal rescue shelter.

