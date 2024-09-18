Marylin D. Hammond, 88, passed away peacefully September 14th, 2024. She was born October 27th, 1935 in Kokomo, Indiana to Ruth Mae Crane and Charles Richard Crane. Married in 1953 and preceded in death by her husband Gerald Hammond after 54 years of marriage. Also preceded by her brother Michael Crane, her daughter Cherie Burgess, her son Charles Hammond and his wife Jinhui.

Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who found themselves in her circle of care. She was always willing to help whether a neighbor needed a cup of sugar or a fellow mother needed childcare. Marilyn and Gerald raised their 4 children across 8 states, Morocco and Italy while he served in the U.S. Air Force.

She was a strong woman who could hold her own when faced with moves to new states and foreign cultures, her husband’s intermittent absence with his military duty, and endless snark and sass from her children and grandchildren.

Known as Miss Marilyn to her students she was a gifted preschool teacher with unending patience and compassion. She taught at St. Marks Preschool for 11 years, in addition to other programs including Head Start and Roxana Daycare in Illinois.

She was a master of crochet and created beautiful afghan blankets for everyone in her family, even grandchildren yet to come. Family meals were the best and none could compete with her silver dollar pancakes, mashed potatoes, country cream pie or homemade fudge.

She is survived by her daughter Dianne Selhime and husband Rector, her son-in-law Scott Burgess, her son Aaron Hammond and wife Julie, her 7 grandchildren – Emily, Trina, Missy, Diana Lyn, Charles, Sarah, Andrew, Danielle and Christian, 13 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren.

An open house celebration of life will be held at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Aaron and Julie Hammond on Saturday, September 21st from 4-6pm. 409 N 17th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66102. In lieu of flowers, please bring or send cherished children’s books for donation in honor of Marilyn’s legacy.

She will be missed dearly by all those she leaves behind. We love you Grandma.