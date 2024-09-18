March 24, 1931 — September 14, 2024

Mankato, Minnesota

Wilma “Jean” Fisher, age 93, of Mankato, MN, formerly of Overland Park, KS, passed away September 14, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 Tuesday, September 24th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS 66210. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 on September 24th.

Jean was born on March 24, 1931 in Blackwell Oklahoma to Gladys “Phyrne” and Clarence Wilmoth. The family moved to Enid, Oklahoma while she was quite young and to Henryetta, Oklahoma when she was 16. On August 19, 1950 she married Earl David Goldsmith in Henryetta. Jean and Earl lived at Camp Rucker, Alabama and Fort Benning, Georgia while Earl served in the Army. They eventually settled in Tulsa, OK where their two daughters were born. In 1967 the family moved to Wichita, KS and in 1975 they moved to Overland Park, KS. Her marriage to Earl ended in divorce after 27 years. In 2017 Jean moved to Mankato, MN to be near her daughter.

Jean worked as a bookkeeper before her children were born and participated in many volunteer activities while raising her children. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed almost all of her and her girls’ clothing until they were teenagers. In 1976 she returned to work in the Savings and Loan industry transitioning to the telecommunications industry and retired from Sprint in 1994.

On May 30, 1986 she married Robert L. Fisher in Prairie Village. They enjoyed sailing on the “Fancy Free” on Lake Perry, traveling and playing bridge. Their favorite mode of travel was cruising. They traveled to Alaska twice, Hawaii three times, Europe, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera and went on several Riverboat Cruises.

Jean was preceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert (Bob) Fisher; daughter, Jennifer Ho; sister, Faye Moelling; half-siblings, Charles Blackmon and Judy Simmons and her step-grandson, Kyle Fisher. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis McKinzie of Rochester, NY; stepbrother, Jim (Mimi) Blackmon of Horseshoe Bay, TX; daughter, Linda (Jeff) McBeth of Mankato, MN; stepsons Dan (Lisa) Fisher of Overland Park, KS and Jack (Linda) Fisher of Spring Hill, KS; grandchildren Kevin McBeth of New York City, Melissa Goebel (Marty) of Waseca, MN, Allison Ho (Justin Groenewold) of Minneapolis, MN, Sam Amofa-Ho (Priscilla) of Land o’Lakes, FL, Sydney Ho (Louis Weishaar) of Topeka, KS; great-grandchildren, Helen Groenewold, Penelope Groenewold, Franklin Goebel, Atara Amofa-Ho and two more great grandsons on the way.

Memorial contributions may be made to Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com.

