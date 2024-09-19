Lenexa Police investigate one-vehicle crash on 87th Street

Lenexa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on 87th Street near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to the department’s online call log, officers were called to the intersection of 87th Street and Alden Lane at 12:14 p.m.

Police spokesperson Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said an elderly driver may have suffered a medical issue while driving.

“[We’re] still investigating if that led to the crash or happened after,” Chavez told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “[The] driver was transported to the hospital.”

Recorded radio traffic indicates that Johnson County Med-Act paramedics found the driver unresponsive. The driver, a male, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police closed the westbound lanes of 87th Street from Acuff Lane to Alden Lane as they investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

The department’s traffic safety unit continues to investigate.