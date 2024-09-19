Mike Frizzell September 19, 2024 Emergency Response Lenexa Police investigate one-vehicle crash on 87th Street Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL An SUV that crashed Thursday on westbound 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa being towed away from the scene. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Lenexa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on 87th Street near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park that occurred Thursday afternoon. According to the department’s online call log, officers were called to the intersection of 87th Street and Alden Lane at 12:14 p.m. Police spokesperson Master Police Officer Danny Chavez said an elderly driver may have suffered a medical issue while driving. “[We’re] still investigating if that led to the crash or happened after,” Chavez told the Post in an emailed response to questions. “[The] driver was transported to the hospital.” Recorded radio traffic indicates that Johnson County Med-Act paramedics found the driver unresponsive. The driver, a male, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police closed the westbound lanes of 87th Street from Acuff Lane to Alden Lane as they investigated the crash. All lanes reopened at about 2:30 p.m. The department’s traffic safety unit continues to investigate. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleOlathe Police partnering with FBI on new firing range training facility LATEST HEADLINES Olathe Police partnering with FBI on new firing range training facility Rockhill Grille, upscale eatery that opened in Leawood 2 years ago, now appears closed Mission OKs incentives for second phase of downtown apartments Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in stabbing at Shawnee liquor store JoCo election officials warn of wrong info on nonprofit’s mail-in ballot forms