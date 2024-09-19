December 29, 1994 — September 6, 2024

Shawnee

Lillian Pearl Hanning, born December 29, 1994 in Shawnee, KS passed away on September 6, 2024 in Bonner Springs, KS.

Lilly was a beloved, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, leaving behind a life full of vibrant memories that will be cherished forever.

Lilly had a genuine love for animals of all kinds, especially horses. She fell in love with horses at a young age stemming into a lifetime of long days at the barn and countless horse shows. She lived for the connections she made with her barn mates and her horses, Britches and Noah. Britches was gifted to Lilly after a traumatic surgery and really helped her heal and accept her reality of chronic illness. Noah later entered her arena and the two of them together achieved greatness as they collected the highest achievements at multiple horse shows.

Lilly loved being surrounded by her gentle giants and her Goldendoodle Domino. Domino matched Lilly’s high energy, investigative nature, and love for treats. They were best friends, and Domino was by her side for every moment of her life since their bond began in 2019.

When Lilly wasn’t horsing around she was hunting, fishing, hanging with friends, or spending time with her family. She thrived when she was at horse shows with her mom collecting all the ribbons and cherished every moment that she was riding high up in a Semi-Truck next to her father. Rarely did moments go by that she did not remind her sisters that she was the youngest in the family by being the sneakiest “long-term borrower” of her sisters things. When she wasn’t pestering her sisters, she would likely be found alongside her childhood best friend and partner in crime Lauren Kiehl. In her alone time she was an avid crafter who loved to sew, crochet, paint, decorate for holidays, and garden.

Lilly’s educational journey began at Woodsonia Elementary, to then Riverside Elementary and continued through Monticello Trails Middle School, and Graduated Mill Valley High School in 2013. Lilly had ambitions to be a medical coder and took courses through Washburn University.

A love that never left Lilly’s side was her elementary best friend and long-term boyfriend, George Martin. Through long hospital stays, hot days at the barn, teenage years, and her adulthood – George was there making her dreams come true and always reminding her how special she was to everyone in her life, but most importantly him.

Lillian is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and Grace Giltner, and Aunt Phyllis Jones. Also preceding in death are her paternal grandparents Charles Hanning, Sally and Chuck Acker, Uncle Larry Hanning, and Uncle Jeffery Hanning.

Lilly is survived by her parents Richard and Nancy Hanning, older sister Natalie Hanning, Oldest Sister Audrey Martinez married to Arron Martinez, nieces Kasey, Karsyn, and Kaia Martinez. She is survived also by her maternal Aunt Rebecca Bradshaw, maternal cousins, and multiple Aunts and cousins on her paternal side.

Visitation and Memorial Services will be held at 11am Tuesday September 17, 2024, at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A Luncheon will follow at Garozzo’s at 1pm. Located at 9950 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210.

Lillian was involved with a non-profit organization supporting and empowering women with IBD and/or ostomies. If you’re wanting to donate to this organization, you may donate here: https://girlswithguts.org/donate/.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.