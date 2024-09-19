A Leavenworth man now faces seven felony charges after allegedly firing shots at an Overland Park police officer earlier this week.

Sulif Ibnal Sid Wilkins, 34, made his first appearance in Johnson County District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Wilkins sat silently as the judge read the charges against him.

He has been charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of firearm possession by a felon and two counts of criminal carrying of a shotgun with a barrel less than 18 inches, all stemming from an incident Tuesday morning.

When asked if he had the financial resources to hire an attorney or needed one to be appointed, Wilkins did not respond to the judge.

A defense attorney was appointed to represent him.

Wilkins has multiple previous felony convictions, dating back to 2006, in Missouri. Those convictions include involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, carjacking, robbery, assault and resisting arrest.

His prior court cases in Missouri include a federal conviction for his role in the murder of a three-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, in June of 2016, Wilkins pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a Taurus .40-caliber handgun.

Wilkins previously used the same handgun to shoot at the mother of his child due to an argument over a cell phone.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Wilkins was released from custody on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Wilkins remains in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on a $5,000,000 bond.

His next court appearance is set for Thursday, September 26.