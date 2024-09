A man who’s been on the run for almost two decades is in custody in connection to a 2005 Lenexa cold case murder.

On Thursday, Angel Maria Herrera, 42, was arraigned in Johnson County Court after being extradited from El Salvador earlier this week as the suspect in the 2005 murder of Maria Morfin-Rojas, 30, of Lenexa.

Herrera faces four charges: first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of less than $1,000 and criminal damage of less than $500.

In 2005, Herrera fled to Mexico after the body of Morfin-Rojas was discovered stabbed to death, according to a Lenexa police statement.

Herrera fled after murder

On Sept. 15, 2005, Lenexa Police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at an apartment in the 11900 block of West 77th Terrace.

After becoming concerned for Morfin-Rojas’s safety because they had not heard from her for a couple of days, a friend of hers stopped by her basement apartment, according to the Kansas City Star’s original 2005 report.

When Morfin-Rojas did not answer her door, the friend looked in and saw her feet laying on the ground. After Lenexa police arrived, they discovered her body with multiple stab wounds and estimated she had been dead for 24-48 hours, according to the Kansas City Star.

By that time, Herrera, who police identified as Morfin-Rojas’s boyfriend and co-worker, had likely already fled the country, said Officer Danny Chavez, master police officer and spokesperson for the Lenexa Police Department.

He was last seen driving Morfin-Rojas’s 1994 Dodge Caravan, which was later found in Laredo, Texas, near the Mexican border, according to the Kansas City Star.

A Lenexa detective stayed on the case

A longtime detective with the Lenexa Police Department, who was not identified, is credited with helping catch Herrera, Chavez said.

“You figure 19 years later, somebody could have retired, gotten out of law enforcement,” Chavez said. “But not only is (the detective) still with us, but he still, over those years, continued to investigate the case, whether it was continuing to interview witnesses (or) stay in touch with federal authorities as to this suspect’s location.”

Also involved with the investigation through the years were Lenexa officers, detectives, the Johnson County Crime Lab, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On April 27, 2023, Lenexa police were notified that Herrera had been arrested in El Salvador and was being held pending extradition to the United States.

On Wednesday, the detective flew to El Salvador to help extradite Herrera back to Kansas City and, a day later, to Johnson County to be arraigned.

The extradition was ‘about justice’

While Herrera remains a suspect, Chavez said his arrest should help bring peace to Morfin-Rojas’s friends and family.

“It’s hopefully about serving justice, not only for the victim in this case, but the victim’s family,” he said. “When a case is unsolved, every day can feel like an eternity, and so we’re talking 19 years, almost to the day, that this occurred.”

Catching a suspect after nearly two decades of being on the lam is rare for Lenexa police, Chavez said.

“In Lenexa, we’re very blessed to not have to deal with homicides very often at all,” he said. “In fact, in some cases, we go years between homicides. So thankfully, a crime of this scale is very rare, but to wait 19 years before a suspect is captured is extremely unusual.”

Lenexa police hope that with Herrera’s arrest, it shows how far they’ll go to capture a suspect of a crime.

“When someone is the victim of a crime, and it doesn’t matter how big or how small,” Chavez said. “It could be your car was broken into overnight or, in this case, a tragic loss of life. We make it our priority to take that case as far as we can possibly go, whether we solve it today or tomorrow or 19 years later. We’re in the business of pursuing justice.”

He added: “In this case, that pursuit took us to El Salvador and back. And now this individual will have to answer for his accused crimes.”

Herrera has a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 in Johnson County District Court. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

