Obituaries September 20, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Sept. 13-19 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals this week: Lillian Pearl Hanning Charles Edward “Ed” Regan Wilma Jean Fisher Mary E. Kenney Glenda Blanch Olivas Marylin D. Hammond Judith Ann Larson Paul Thomas Lundstrom Raymond Fernandez Susan L. Schieber Carl V. Bailey Julie A. Beall Cheryl Ann Kroner About the author Obituaries Previous articleSMSD News: Non-Teaching Career Fair on Sept. 26Next articleCustomers rally around OP bookshop after its bank account was hacked LATEST HEADLINES Plan to turn historic Strang Car Barn into events venue in downtown OP gets boost from city Lenexa Police arrest man on the run for 2005 murder cold case Prairie Village to host city’s first-ever Hispanic Heritage event Customers rally around OP bookshop after its bank account was hacked JoCo homeless shelter plan officially dead as county terminates bid to buy hotel