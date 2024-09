This year, Monarch Books & Gifts reached its fifth anniversary in Overland Park.

Owner Christin Young opened the shop in spring 2019, making the official anniversary six months ago. For Young, the anniversary and the first quarter of the year was a cheerful one — full of celebration with the shop’s loyal customers.

But what looked like a booming fifth year for the book and gift shop later became uncertain, after the store suffered a significant theft later this spring.

In the face of financial struggles following that theft and slowed sales throughout this summer, Young has put out a call to the community in hopes of drumming up support to keep the store afloat.

The store’s business account was hacked

Young said a fraudulent party drained the store’s business bank account via the autopay function — making it difficult to trace where exactly the money went.

It isn’t unusual for small, independent businesses like Monarch Books & Gifts to undergo fraud-related theft.

Fraud often comes in the form of false invoices, advertising scams, or phone calls seeking “late” payments or to confirm payment information for merchandise that hasn’t been ordered.

According to data gathered by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, businesses with fewer than 100 employees tend to be more susceptible to fraud — often due to a lack of access to the anti-fraud safeguards that larger companies have in place.

Since the spring, Young has been working on submitting disputes to gain back the stolen funds, which amounted to more than $38,000.

So far, roughly a third of what was stolen has been recouped, she said. But it left the store in a tough spot — one from which it’s still working its way back after a slower-than-usual summer.

“We didn’t have the sales to compensate for something like that happening,” she said. “In July and August, we really saw a drop. We just couldn’t figure out where that disconnect was.”

Operationally, this meant more of a struggle to pay day-to-day expenses like rent, utilities, and payroll, as well as placing inventory orders to keep the shelves stocked.

“I’ve never not made rent, and I just was so sick about that,” Young said. “We did events and promotions to try to bring in the sales that were needed, to kind of hold us over and compensate for that loss. But just because of the summer months and things slowing down, we just fell short.”

Monarch’s customers have rallied in support

Since Young launched the GoFundMe for the store, Young said customers have made a considerable effort to support the store financially — either by donating or by stopping in to make extra purchases.

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe had brought in more than $9,000 in donations.

Sales and financial donations aren’t the only way that people have shown up. Earlier this month, Young’s father died due to pneumonia-related complications — just a day before she’d planned to go visit him.

Since then, she said, many customers have reached out or stopped by to offer well-wishes and condolences.

“We have such a great regular customer base, and I’m just forever grateful,” Young said. “I am overwhelmed by the generosity. I’m moved to tears every single day.”

Looking to the future

As part of adapting to Monarch’s new circumstances, the store has started stocking the shelves with some used books instead of just new ones.

That’s one of the ways people can help, Young said — by bringing their used books in as donations, along with continuing to donate to the GoFundMe and stopping in to grab books and knick-knacks.

Moving forward, Young said she hopes to get Monarch back to a place where it’s not just surviving, but thriving.

“For the first time in quite a few months, I feel hopeful,” she said. “We’ve been here going on six years, and I feel like we’re kind of considered a staple here in the community. I can’t imagine not being here.”

Related news: Seven Stories, teen-owned Shawnee bookshop, looking to relocate