SMSD News: Non-Teaching Career Fair on Sept. 26

Are you interested in working for one of the best employers in the state of Kansas?

Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is seeking individuals who are ALL IN to support student success. Whether you have experience or you are just starting your career, the Shawnee Mission School District has a place for you!

If you are interested in joining the Shawnee Mission team, the SMSD is hosting a job fair for non-teaching positions from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st St.

These positions include:

Custodians

Paraeducators

Food Service Assistants

Operations and Maintenance and Skilled Trade Positions (painters, electricians, carpenters)

Information Technology/Information and Communication Technology

Aides

In the SMSD, we believe everyone plays an important role in helping our students achieve their personal best. This August, Forbes ranked the Shawnee Mission School District among the best employers in the state of Kansas based on employee surveys.

Those who attend the job fair will have the opportunity to learn more about specific positions, walk through the application process, and showcase skills and abilities through a screening interview. Interested individuals are also encouraged to apply here.

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 and learn what it means to be ALL IN serving students in the Shawnee Mission School District!

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

