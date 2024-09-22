The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating whether lightning may have caused an overnight duplex fire.

Overland Park and Olathe firefighters were called to 13400 block of West 174th Place at 12:35 on Sunday morning.

The address is northeast of 175th Street and Pflumm Road and just under one mile west of Blue Valley Southwest High School.

In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said the first crews to arrive at the address reported smoke and fire visible from the attic of a single-story duplex, with reports of people still inside.

“Firefighters went to work attacking a fully involved attic fire while additional crews searched the structure to be sure it was clear of occupants,” Rhodes said.

This is scene video from the overnight duplex fire at 174th and Pflumm. No injuries are reported. Fire significantly damaged one side of a duplex. Cause is under investigation. Thanks @OlatheFire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandPark_PD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/EQwnPr7re7 — Overland Park Fire Department (@OverlandParkFD) September 22, 2024

No one was found inside the building during the search.

It took about an hour and ten minutes to bring the fire under control.

“The fire significantly damaged one side of the duplex and caused extensive roof collapse,” Rhodes said. “The adjacent [duplex unit] suffered minor smoke and water damage, but utilities have been disconnected to the structure so both occupancies are currently displaced.”

No one was injured during the course of the fire, Rhodes said.

Firefighters remained at the scene until about 8:45 a.m. Sunday to ensure the fire was out and to investigate the cause.