Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the general location of the Big Lots store. It is located near Santa Fe Street and Interstate 35.

An Ohio-based retailer has closed one of its only two Johnson County locations.

As part of bankruptcy-related closures throughout the country, discount retailer Big Lots is in the process of closing its Olathe location.

Big Lots operates at 140 S. Clairborne Road

The store has operated for roughly 15 years at the Town Square shopping center, just off Santa Fe Street and Interstate 35.

Big Lots is known for its wide range of discounted products, from home decor and furniture to snacks and electronics.

The Olathe store’s last day will be Nov. 24, according to employees at the store.

Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores nationwide

The Ohio-based retailer recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing several economic factors for its recent struggle.

CNN reported this month that the company is in the process of closing roughly 300 stores across the country.

Private equity firm Nexus Capital Management reportedly plans to acquire the remaining Big Lots stores.

Big Lots still has one more Johnson County store

Big Lots also operates a store at 7408 Nieman Road in Shawnee.

As of now, employees at the Olathe store said the Shawnee location will remain open.

The retailer is also in the process of closing its store in Kansas City, Kansas, and one of its two stores in Kansas City, Missouri.

