May 20, 1951 — September 17, 2024

Shawnee

Dennis W. Huggins, 73, of Shawnee, KS, passed away on September 17, 2024, after a courageous battle with throat and lung cancer. Born on May 20, 1951, in Flushing, New York, he was the son of Arthur and Caroline Huggins (Acampora) and is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Ann Huggins Smith.

Dennis adored his family and was deeply connected to their lives. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Connie; their children, Chad (Wendy) Huggins of Lawrence, KS, Cory (Shadra) Huggins of Shawnee, KS, and Denise (Gabe) Wiechman of Lenexa, KS; and his cherished grandchildren, Caleb, Carly, Caily Huggins, and Graham, Griffin, and Gaines Wiechman. He is also survived by his sister, Michele (Paul) Chauncey of Shell Knob, MO, and brother, Bob A.R. Huggins Jr. of Kansas City, MO.

The Huggins family moved to Kansas City when Dennis was three, later settling in Overland Park. He attended Nallwood Junior High and Shawnee Mission South High School. He furthered his education at Butler County College, Wichita State University, and Friends University. In 1971, Dennis moved to Wichita, where he met Connie, his lifelong partner.

Dennis had a good sense of humor and loved to share a laugh. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, attending concerts, and spending quality time with his grandkids. He enjoyed a successful career as a security analyst and electronic representative, co-owning HBD Technology LLC, a security company, with Connie. After 50 years in Wichita and Derby, they relocated to Shawnee to be closer to family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS on October 12, 2024, at noon, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wayside Waifs in memory of Dennis and his love for animals. https://secure.waysidewaifs.org/site/Donation2?df_id=7929&mfc_pref=T&7929.donation=form1

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.