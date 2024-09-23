Edward Francis Rottinghaus

October 19, 1935 — September 18, 2024

Shawnee

Edward “Ed” Rottinghaus, born on October 19, 1935, in Seneca, Kansas, peacefully passed away on September 18, 2024, at St. Luke’s hospital. At the age of 88, Ed succumbed to respiratory failure, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and devotion to others.

Ed devoted 30 years of his professional life as a machinist at Colgate Palmolive, where he was recognized with numerous awards for his outstanding production achievements. His commitment to excellence and his work ethic were unparalleled, earning him the respect and admiration of his coworkers and friends.

Outside of his professional career, Ed found joy and camaraderie riding with the ROMEOs (Retired Old Motorcyclists Eating Out), an over-the-hill bike club. He cherished the times spent traveling across the country on his bike with friends. Ed also had a deep passion for working on his family farm, rebuilding cars, and tinkering in his garage. Above all, he was known for his generous spirit and his willingness to help others in need.

As a member of the Knights of Columbus, Ed’s faith was a cornerstone of his life, guiding his actions and providing solace during challenging times. His deep-rooted values were evident in every aspect of his life.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Catherine Rottinghaus of Horton, Kansas. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Rottinghaus; his daughters, Kathy Wilson and Kris Rottinghaus; his sisters, Barbara Miller and Evelyn Sullivan; and countless friends and acquaintances who were touched by his kindness.

Services to honor and celebrate Ed’s life will be held at St. Joseph Church on Friday, September 27th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will be held immediately after the services, providing an opportunity for family and friends to gather and share memories of Ed.

Ed Rottinghaus will be dearly missed but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His legacy of hard work, friendship, and unwavering support to others will continue to inspire and guide us.

