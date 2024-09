First Watch is gearing up for its latest opening in Johnson County.

The popular breakfast and lunch eatery will open its new Lenexa location in early October, according to officials with the Florida-based company.

First Watch will operate at 12242 W. 95th St.

The restaurant will occupy a space at the Oak Park Commons shopping center, just off 95th and Monrovia streets.

The space used to be an Applebee’s, which occupied that space for more than 30 years before closing in November 2023.

Once it opens, First Watch will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day.

First Watch offers breakfast, brunch and lunch

The menu at First Watch offers sweet and savory breakfast items — ranging from lemon ricotta pancakes and “Floridian” fruit-topped French toast to avocado toast and eggs Benedict.

For lunch, the menu also features items like chicken avocado chop salads and veggie sandwiches.

The restaurant will also offer seasonal specials, coffee drinks and breakfast cocktails.

This is the 11th First Watch in Johnson County

The chain opened another Johnson County location just earlier this year, at the Galleria 115 mixed-use development in Overland Park.

First Watch also has locations in Prairie Village, Fairway, Shawnee and Olathe.

Across the state line, the restaurant has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri, as well.

