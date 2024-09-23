JCCC Updates: Commercial Drivers’ License program receives grant to fund scholarships for veterans

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) was recently awarded a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA). JCCC received the largest award in this round of CMVOST grant funding.

The CMVOST grant supports a full-tuition scholarship for veterans, their spouses, or their children to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL-A) through JCCC’s Training Program. The scholarship funds cover testing, materials, and any fees associated with job credentialing like a physical exam, motor vehicle background check, and drug screens. JCCC has received this award in past years. By the end of the 2026 grant period, CMVOST grant funding will have provided more than 100 full-tuition scholarships to veterans and military-affiliated community members interested in careers in truck driving.

“This life-changing opportunity could not have happened without this generous scholarship,” said Richard A., JCCC CDL-A Training Program graduate. “I can now support my family in a manner I have always dreamed of.”

JCCC offers CDL-A training through our Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) branch. WDCE offers two flexible CDL-A course options — weekday classes that take 4 weeks to complete, or an evening and weekend program that takes 9 weeks. They typically hold six 4-week and five 9-week open-enrollment trainings each year and can provide training to 85 students per training session.

JCCC’s CDL-A training program has a 96% graduation rate, which WDCE credits to a 3:1 student-to-instructor ratio, high-quality facilities, and dedicated program staff. Each graduate is contacted six months after graduation to ensure they’ve found employment – but many CDL-A students are hired before or shortly after they finish the program. Hear from Raymond, a CDL-A program graduate, on the benefits of obtaining a CDL license and “guaranteed employment” in the truck driving industry:

“JCCC CDL grads bring a solid work ethic and professionalism with them,” said Josh M., an employee recruiter with American Central Transport, a trucking company based in Kansas City, Missouri. “Drivers need to be able to think on their feet, work independently, and have a safety-first mindset. That is exactly what we see in drivers who come from JCCC.”

Individuals with a CDL-A are qualified for many driving jobs in the trucking industry, which have been in high demand since 2020 due to fewer qualified drivers, an increase in e-commerce, and more intricate supply chains. Plus, these jobs pay well – the median national average salary for truck drivers is $54,320. Many companies also offer generous signing bonuses, 401(k) plans, health insurance, and paid time off.

The CMVOST scholarship is not the only scholarship available for JCCC’s CDL-A Training Program. Students interested in exploring all the funding options – including tuition payment plans can learn more on the JCCC website. Community members interested in the CDL-A Training Program should email Nicholas Gonzalez, Program Coordinator, at ngonza12@jccc.edu, to register for a free information session.

Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and/or the U.S. Department of Transportation.