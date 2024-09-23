Judith “Judy” Simms

December 10, 1947 — September 21, 2024

Lenexa

Judith “Judy” Ann (Brookshier) Simms, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on September 21, 2024 at her home with her loved ones.

A visitation will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2024 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. A funeral service will begin at 1pm on Saturday, September 28, at the Shawnee United Methodist Church. She will be interred at the Cowgill Cemetery in Cowgill, Missouri. Memorials may be given to the Shawnee United Methodist Church Elevator Fund in Judy’s memory.

Judy was born on December 10, 1947 to Olin Carl and Anna (Skou) Brookshier. She graduated from Wellington-Napolean High School in 1965. Judy then attended Central Missouri State College, graduating in 1969 with a degree in education. She was an educator for 48 years. Judy was a member of the Shawnee Mission Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Judy married James Michael Simms on June 30, 1966; they later divorced.

Judy is survived by her three sons Douglas (Lora) Simms, Shawnee, KS, Daniel (Angela) Simms, Overland Park, KS, and Andrew (Melissa) Simms, Chicago, IL; six grandchildren Lydia Simms, Wesley Simms, Joseph Simms, Isaac Simms, George Simms, and Harry Simms. She is also survived by her sister Carol Sue “Susie” (Leland) Struchtemeyer of Lexington, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, and an infant sister.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.