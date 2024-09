A Mission Hills man is facing felony charges for driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person following a head-on collision in Johnson County, Missouri, Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Peter E. Goss, 45, caused a head-on collision when the Chevrolet Suburban he was driving in the wrong direction on U.S. Highway 50 struck a Subaru Legacy driven by Kevin Wilson, 65, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goss suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Hospital in Kansas City, according to the Highway Patrol’s online crash report.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report says that Goss was placed under arrest just before 2 a.m. on Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated involving the death of another person, driving in the wrong direction of a divided highway and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. No other details are available in the online arrest record.

Goss was released from custody to receive medical care at Research Medical Center. He is still being treated for his injuries at the hospital and the issuance of a warrant is pending, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, said.

The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Offices online log of current jail bookings shows Goss was not in custody as of Monday morning.

Charges against Goss have yet to be filed in court, according to Missouri Casenet.

Officials in the Johnson County, Missouri, District Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices have not responded to inquiries from the Post.

A crash in which a driver is intoxicated that leads to the death of another person is a felony in Missouri, and can carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years depending on how it is charged.