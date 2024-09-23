Pauline and Howard Reitzel

d. September 19, 2024

DeSoto, KS

Howard and Pauline Reitzel were inseparable. They were married for 74 years and literally passed at Olathe Hospice House within hours of each other. Pauline was 92, Howard 93.

Pauline Louise Henson Reitzel was born October 28, 1931, to Claude and Ethel Henson in Fall Leaf, KS. She married her partner in life, Howard, on December 22, 1950. They had three beautiful daughters. She worked as a technician for Bendix and was active in Jaycee Janes and Eastern Star. Her family was her passion.

Howard Lee Reitzel brought in the New Year by being born January 1, 1931. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Melvin and Edna Reitzel and lived in Bonner Springs, KS. He served in the Air Force and managed parts for Bendix. Active in the Jaycees, he was also a Mason.

Hand in hand, Pauline and Howard loved each other and their wonderful family unconditionally.

Pauline and Howard are both preceded in death by their parents. They are survived by their three daughters: Cindy (Glen) Rihard; Betty (Alexander) Smith; and Janet (Bill) Crowley. Grandchildren included: Justin (Adele) Rihard; Michelle (Brandon) Rihard; Randy (Katie) Smith; Kayla (Ryan) Hall; and Chris (Sheila) Crowley. Great-Grandchildren include Dakota Rihard; Hayley (Tyler) Moore; Laura Smith; Adam Smith; two bonus Great-Grandchildren: Frankie and Haleigh Tillman. AND, one Great Great-Grandchild, Elijah Moore.

Visitation

Monday, September 23, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Bonner Springs United Methodist Church

425 West Morse Avenue, Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Funeral Service

Monday, September 23, 2024

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Bonner Springs United Methodist Church

425 West Morse Avenue, Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Graveside Service

Monday, September 23, 2024

12:00 – 12:30 pm (Central time)

Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens

23215 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66227

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.