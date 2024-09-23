Terry Weiterman

July 31, 1947 — September 20, 2024

Lenexa

Terry Wayne Weiterman passed away at his home on September 20, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. Please check back soon for a full obituary from the family.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 with a visitation from 8:30-9:30am, with a funeral service at 9:30am, all at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. Terry will be laid to rest at Johnson County Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.