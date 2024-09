A former Overland Park police officer has been charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly striking his child.

In July, Adam Vendetti, 48, was charged in Johnson County District Court with battery, a level B misdemeanor, after one of his children came to daycare with a bruise on their cheek.

At the time when he was charged, Vendetti was an officer with the Overland Park Police Department. On Aug. 12, he resigned from the department, but is still licensed as a peace officer in Kansas, according to the Kansas Peace Officer Commission.

In August, Vendetti pleaded not guilty in Johnson County Court and requested a jury trial. He has a no go court trial set for 10 a.m. Wednesday in front of Judge Neil Foth. A request for comment from Vendetti’s attorney was not returned.

Daycare staff noticed bruise on child

On July 15, 2024, the Kansas Department for Children and Families received a hotline call after Vendetti dropped one of his children off at daycare with a bruise on their right cheek, according to a Johnson County Court affidavit.

Daycare staff also noted that that the normally chatty and energetic child was allegedly quiet, withdrawn and hiding behind Vendetti when he arrived, the affidavit stated. After Vendetti left, court documents stated the staff said the child “became more open and acting like himself,” which is when they allegedly admitted to being slapped.

During their initial talk with Vendetti at his house, Olathe police stated he told them the bruise was caused by his two children hitting their heads together when they were playing on a slip-and-slide.

At Children’s Mercy Hospital, medical staff said that “facial bruising appears more patterned and does not seem consistent with a singular impact to victim’s head,” court documents stated.

Vendetti allegedly confessed to slap

When Olathe detectives made contact with Vendetti, he initially denied striking the child, according to court documents.

Later, during the interview, he allegedly admitted to slapping the child when he was on his lap while his mother was trying to clean his ears, the affidavit stated.

“He admitted he hit (his child) in the side of (the) face,” court documents stated. “He said he panicked when officers came to his home and told his children not to tell police what happened.”

Vendetti was with department for 9 years

Vendetti was with the Overland Park Police Department from July 15, 2015, until he resigned on Aug. 12, according according to Overland Park Police Department employment records obtained by the Post.

In his time with the department, he worked as a School Resource Officer and in 2023, was given a Public Safety Distinguished Service Award by the Overland Park Public Safety Committee as part of the Parkway Community-Oriented Policing (COP) Unit.

