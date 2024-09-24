Homebody: The Fed finally cut rates. Now what?

By Charity Ohlund, VP Sales & Marketing Fountain Mortgage

It’s something that hasn’t happened in four years. But on Wednesday last week, The Federal Reserve Board (finally) announced a 0.50% policy rate cut at their press conference.

Will mortgage rates fall in response?

The Fed does not directly control mortgage rates. In fact, for the past 30 days or so, the market had already acted in anticipation of Fed moves. Rates had already dropped to their lowest levels since February 2023.

Should you wait to make your move?

If you locked in your rate in the last 30 days, congratulations. That was a smart move. You likely won’t see a drop from your current rate due to this announcement because it was already priced in.

But if it’s been more than two months since you’ve chatted with a mortgage professional about your rate, reach out to us. Rates are still higher than what we enjoyed during the Covid years of 2020 and 2021. But they have been steadily declining since they reached their highs in 2022 and 2023. I can run the numbers for you without affecting your credit score.

(And sometimes, refinancing to a higher rate can actually save money like it did for this Johnson County family).

In short, it’s worth a chat.

We’re here to help, and we’re closing loans every day.

If this is your time to buy, refi, or access cash from equity, don’t let uncertainty about rates slow you down.

Fountain Mortgage 913-745-7000 | FountainMortgage.com