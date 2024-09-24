Speed tables near East Village in Leawood may become permanent

Temporary speed tables in the Waterford neighborhood of Leawood have been effective at slowing traffic along 132nd Street and will remain until spring, when the city and residents can decide whether to make them permanent, the city council has decided.

The Leawood City Council last Monday voted unanimously to let the calming devices stay and to add a new one near the Waterford Homes Association pool, between Howe Drive and Mission Road.

The speed tables came because of East Village

Last year, the city installed three speed tables and a set of radar feedback signs in response to concerns of neighbors about traffic increases from the East Village development (formerly Cameron’s Court). The devices, along 132nd Street and High Drive between Mission Road and 133rd Street, were the product of numerous meetings with residents and the public works department, said Councilmember Julie Cain. About 86% of residents along that corridor signed a petition asking for them.

Traffic had been one of the concerns as the city considered zoning and permits for the development near 133rd Street and Pawnee Lane. The mixed-use development by Oddo Development Company calls for residences, retail, office and green space on about 100 acres.

Because of those concerns, the developer was required to put up a $200,000 letter of credit to pay for traffic calming devices.

Data shows that traffic is slowing down

The 10-foot wide tables were installed last April after which public works officials began collecting data on speeds. They found that the tables significantly reduced speeds more effectively than did the radar feedback signs alone, which had been installed earlier, said David Ley, city public works director. The volume of vehicles using the corridor stayed relatively the same, indicating drivers were not diverting to other streets, he said.

Neighbors have been pleased with the results, said Councilmember Lisa Harrison, who lives in that neighborhood. The tables force drivers to slow to about 15 mph, she said. “I walk this, I drive it. It feels like people really are slowing down.”

A fourth speed table will be built near the pool. The city council’s vote included approval for a fifth device, but no specifics on when or where it might be installed.

The traffic calming devices are still temporary at this point. To make them permanent requires another petition with at least 75% of adjacent residents signing.

