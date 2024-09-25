As inanimate objects, bookends serve the purpose by holding up everything between them.

The bookends on the Blue Valley Northwest High School football team this season —senior offensive tackles Brock Heath and Andrew Babalola — do the same thing but with a bit more personality.

As the Huskies strive for their first Kansas Class 6A state championship since 2021, Heath and Babalola might not be far apart in size as starters, but Coach Clint Rider says they go about their on-field business very differently.

An ‘in-your-face’ team leader

“Brock’s probably a little more in-your-face,” said Rider when describing the characteristics of Heath, a 6-foot-5, 260-pounder who has committed to playing college football at Kansas State University.

Heath, the youngest of seven boys in his family, doesn’t deny Rider’s portrayal.

“Someone’s got to do it, so I’ve stepped into that role,” the senior said recently.

Rider saw Heath fulfill that role as far back as last spring, while the team worked in the weight room, when Rider said Heath “made sure we buttoned up a little bit.”

Heath recalled the instance himself: “There’s always guys on the team that don’t want to necessarily work for it as much as others do. I noticed some of that and, obviously, wanted to get it stamped out as quick as possible because games are won and lost in the spring, right?”

Heath was in a happier mood before a recent Huskies practice when a Zach Bryan country tune, “Open The Gate,” blared through the football stadium speakers.

‘A guy who tries to lift people up’

Rider put it this way when comparing the personalities of Heath and Babalola, ““Andrew probably runs a little calmer, Brock runs a little hotter.”

But added, “That’s just the makeup of themselves. They both play 100 miles an hour, love being physical and love the game of football.”

Babalola, a 6-foot-5 and 295 pounder who has yet to announce his college choice but has plenty of suitors in big-time football programs, said he’s not an in-your-face type of individual like Heath, but has learned to become a more vocal leader this season.

“I’d say, overall for me, I’ve always been a guy who tries to lift people up, tries to connect everybody together and tries to see the positive things and have an optimistic outlook,” said Babalola. “Not just in football but life in general.”

Babalola, whose parents emigrated from Nigeria, attributed his personality traits to his upbringing. He added that he’s been schooled on Chiefs history about Christian Okoye, the former running back known as “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

High hopes for Huskies this season

Though Rider knows that Heath and Babalola exhibit different personalities, he said he appreciates what both bring to the Huskies this season.

“I think that they both bring great value to evaluating what we need to get better at, and how we can approach things as a team,” said Rider.

When the Huskies’ running backs find openings on the field, Rider said it’s likely because of blocking by either Heath or Babalola.

“To have both of those guys up front road-grating in front of those backs is such a blessing to have,” he said.

Sometimes, both of them are in on the same play and pushing in the same direction.

Both hope that direction eventually leads them to a state title.

The Huskies, now 3-0 on the young season and currently ranked sixth in the state in Maxpreps’ football rankings, play next at Washburn Rural High School in Topeka this Friday.