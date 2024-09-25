November 5, 1933 — September 22, 2024

OVERLAND PARK

George Allen Moody, Jr., beloved father, family man, and civil servant, has passed away in Overland Park, Kansas, on September 22, 2024. His cherished spouse of 67 years, Catherine E. Moody, preceded him in death on August 4, 2024. George and Catherine were faithful members of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.

A conscientious family man, George is survived by one devoted brother, Glenn Moody of Mobile, and five heartbroken children: Michael (Linda), Joycelyn (Lorraine), Byron, Clell (Tanya), and Traci (Rob) Ellison. He is also survived by three loving sisters-in-law: Betty Ferguson of Atlanta, Juanita Moody of Pontiac, MI, and Ellen Moody of Mobile. George doted on his five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He enjoyed reunions with his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and cousins and friends, many of them distant in miles but close in spirit.

George was born in Mobile, Alabama to George Moody, Sr., and Minnie Belle Allen Moody. Also preceding him in death were four siblings: Vera Knox, Ronald, Essley, and Charles. He attended Central High School and graduated from Alabama State University in Montgomery in 1954. He earned an AA degree in Business Administration from Spaulding Business College in Mobile in 1969. George read widely and avidly all his life.

George was a life-long dedicated public servant. After 10 years of decorated service in the US Air Force during the Korean War, he remained a proud veteran. George’s illustrious 30-year career with the US Postal Services began in Mobile as City Technician, then City Carrier, and he eventually rose to Station Manager and Manager of Collection and Delivery. He relocated to Greensboro, NC in 1983, as head of Customer Services. His career flourished with advanced management positions in Milwaukee and Chicago before he moved to Kansas City, KS, where he retired in 1990 as Postmaster. Before that, he had been Alabama’s state president of the National Association of Postal Supervisors. He was awarded numerous honors for his innovative postal leadership, including many times over being recognized with US Postal Service Superior Achievement awards and Letters of Commendation. His distinguished training opportunities took him to Duke University and the University of Virginia among other elite institutions.

In 1996, as the first City of Overland Park Environmental Compliance Officer, George spearheaded the anti-pollution campaign that earned Overland Park the Pollution Prevention Award for Environmental Excellence, granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As a young father and pioneering leader in Mobile, he served in the 1960s and 70s as a Deacon for Community Presbyterian Church (later renamed Memorial Presbyterian) as well as the church’s Youth Group Director. He was active across the Mobile community, serving through the years as President of the Stanton Road Elementary School PTA, a Boy Scout Scoutmaster, a championship Little League football coach. After returning from military duty, he applied his business degree to assisting other veterans with securing their military benefits. He was active in the Mobile area Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity as well as an active league bowler. While Postmaster of Kansas City, George joined the leadership of the local Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing, traveling with Catherine during their empty nest years, and throughout later life, he played golf with friends. George was a purposeful mentor to his peers, Black youth, and many others, consistently encouraging us to pursue personal development and civic excellence.

A service to celebrate his George’s life will be 11:00am Friday, September 27, 2024 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 11100 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS. A private family burial will be in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.