It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helga McLean. Helga was welcomed into her Creator’s arms on September 17, 2024.

Her journey in life began on February 22, 1936 in Germany, as the daughter of Gerda and Heinrich Rautmann. In early childhood she and her family escaped from Dresden when it was firebombed in 1945, and she would often talk about how grateful she was that they were able to make it out alive.

Later in her life she traveled the blue skies as an Airline Stewardess for TWA Airlines. This is where she ultimately found the love of her life, in a pilot named Richard McLean. As Helga would tell it, he pursued her quite often to go on a date with him and when she finally agreed to, a great love was born. They both loved to travel and had many things in common, even though she was born in Germany and he in the USA. They married in July 1967, and filled their lives with travel, friends and their love for Golden Retrievers. Helga had a deep love for all animals, but especially Golden Retrievers, and she and Richard welcomed many into their family over the years. Helga was the ultimate hostess and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining friends in her home. One of the proudest moments in her life was when she became a Citizen of the United States of America, and many friends were with her for her ceremony. While many years of their marriage were spent living in homes on Metcalf Court in Mission, KS, they also spent time living in Maui, Hawaii, where she made several friendships and strong bonds.

In 2020 Helga lost the great love of her life, Richard. The years following Richard’s death were made sweeter by the presence of her loyal canine companion, Prince, and friends who checked in on her regularly. Helga had an unwavering faith in God and even when times were hard in her later years without Richard, she leaned on this faith, as well as her church family at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Preceded in death were her parents, Gerda and Heinrich Rautmann, and her beloved husband Richard.

Helga is survived by her loyal canine Prince, dear friends Ruth and Cristy, and a host of friends she has formed bonds with throughout her years.

Helga McLean was classy, caring and had a wonderful sense of humor with a healthy dose of sarcasm as well. Her vibrant spirit, caring nature and unwavering faith have left an impression on all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11:00 am a visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10:00 am.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.