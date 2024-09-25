1 person killed in single-vehicle crash at I-35 and I-635

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash at the Interstate 635 and Interstate 35 interchange in Overland Park on Tuesday night.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-635 attempting to merge onto northbound I-35 when it left the highway and rolled down the hill to I-35.

The vehicle came to rest on its side across multiple lanes of I-35.

The driver, who the Highway Patrol’s crash log does not yet identify, was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, according to the report.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the critically injured driver to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, where the person died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assist with redirecting all traffic from northbound I-35 onto northbound I-635 as Highway Patrol troopers documented the crash scene.

All lanes and ramps impacted by the closure reopened just before midnight.

The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate.