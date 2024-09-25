Mike Frizzell September 25, 2024 Emergency Response 1 person killed in single-vehicle crash at I-35 and I-635 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Traffic backed up on northbound I-35 near I-635 in Overland Park Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash at the Interstate 635 and Interstate 35 interchange in Overland Park on Tuesday night. According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-635 attempting to merge onto northbound I-35 when it left the highway and rolled down the hill to I-35. The vehicle came to rest on its side across multiple lanes of I-35. The driver, who the Highway Patrol’s crash log does not yet identify, was thrown from the vehicle in the crash, according to the report. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the critically injured driver to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, where the person died. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The Kansas Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assist with redirecting all traffic from northbound I-35 onto northbound I-635 as Highway Patrol troopers documented the crash scene. All lanes and ramps impacted by the closure reopened just before midnight. The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleNew homelessness advocacy website launches after county’s homeless shelter plan failsNext articleThese 2 BV Northwest linemen hope to pave Huskies’ way to football title LATEST HEADLINES Metcalf 108 plan in Overland Park modified again, prompting new delays Construction underway on new Panera Bread in Overland Park Prairie Village fall tree seminar to cover resiliency, care tips These 2 BV Northwest linemen hope to pave Huskies’ way to football title New homelessness advocacy website launches after county’s homeless shelter plan fails