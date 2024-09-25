Inside JCPRD: It’s time for a princess tell all as “Disenchanted!” hits the TIP INDOOR stage!

By Guy Gardner

Leave the kids at home for this one.

No, really.

Theatre in the Park is thrilled to announce its production of the hit musical “Disenchanted!,” running from Oct. 4 through Oct. 20 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. This show is intended for mature audiences, so you’ll want to get a sitter and have a hilarious night out!

Directed by Julie Ewing, this outrageously funny Off-Broadway sensation offers a fresh and irreverent take on beloved fairytale princesses. Snow White and her fellow royals are ready to challenge their traditional roles, shattering stereotypes with humor, sass, and catchy musical numbers.

“This musical revue allows 10 different princesses the opportunity to tell their story in their own words and in their own way,” says Director Julie Ewing. “They aren’t always the ‘sweet as pie’ girls you expect them to be. They’re bawdy, belty, and beautiful in the way they reclaim their truths, all while supporting and encouraging each other.”

Audiences can expect a side-splitting romp through the world of these famous characters who’ve had enough of the fairy tale treatment. The show, which earned nominations for “Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical” (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and “Best New Off-Broadway Musical” (Off Broadway Alliance), is packed with witty lyrics and energetic performances that flip the script on the traditional princess narrative.

“This show is a deliciously naughty send-up to all of the fairytales you know and love,” Ewing adds. “Leave the kids at home and come have fun with a new show and material. I promise these songs will get stuck in your head in the best possible way!” The production is rated PG-17 due to adult content and language, making it perfect for TIP’s adult audiences.

The heart of “Disenchanted!” lies in its unique blend of humor and empowerment. The show allows each princess to reclaim her story in a bold and hilarious way. “It is really pushing the boundaries in the adult humor and subject matter,” says Ewing. “I think the audience will enjoy having the princesses they know and love shatter ALL preconceived notions and enjoy the magical ride of misspelling the myths around the ‘princess complex.’”

Ewing speaks with pride about the exceptional cast bringing these reimagined princesses to life. “This cast is insanely talented. When you hear them belt out a song like “One More Happily Ever After,” the sound will blow you away.” She also highlights the camaraderie among the cast, noting that the magic on stage starts with the friendships built off-stage. “They support and care for each other so well. When that spark happens outside the rehearsal room, it ignites a show, and the stage becomes electric!”

So make the happy hour reservation now, grab a cab (okay…probably an Uber), and have a great night out with some hilarious entertainment.

The show is rated PG-17, so we aren’t kiddin’ when we say leave the kids at home. Trust us.

Tickets are available anytime at theatreinthepark.org/purchase-arts-and-heritage-center-tickets, or can be purchased at JCAHC during regular hours. The TIP Box Office at the front desk of JCAHC opens at 6:30 p.m. on performance nights and 1 p.m. for matinees.