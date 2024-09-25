The long-awaited second phase of the Metcalf 108 redevelopment project near Metcalf Avenue and Interstate 435 is once again getting pushed back.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the resolutions amending the development agreement tied to the project.

The vote last Wednesday effectively delays some of the project deadlines and puts additional apartment units where office space was once envisioned.

Despite all the changes and delays, Jim Clark with Oxford Realty, the developer, told the finance committee that the project is still “doable,” but he acknowledged that it has faced some outside challenges, like construction costs, changing markets and interest rates.

Councilmember Jeff Cox cast the dissenting vote. He said though he supported the idea of the wider project, he couldn’t back incentives for an apartment complex, echoing his past sentiments related to this development.

Metcalf 108 replaced a former problem area

In the past, the four-acre site was considered blighted as an old hotel deteriorated. City staff have also said those issues created some public safety concerns on the property as well, which festered for years.

Clark eventually acquired the property, and in 2017, the city paved the way for redevelopment with the creation of a tax increment financing district. About that same time, the former hotel was demolished and a Staybridge Suites hotel was built on the site.

The original plans for the site called for another phase to bring office and parking as well. Later, it was clear the plans to build a new large-scale office at the site simply weren’t viable, so the plans were revised to make it a seven-story mixed-use building with 220 apartments and commercial space.

That iteration of the agreement required 10% of the dwelling units to be set aside for attainable housing.

Amendments to the development agreement that were reached last year pushed the construction start date to the end of 2024. Now, that won’t be happening.

The new agreement the finance committee mulled last week suggests delaying the start of the project to the end of 2026.

So far, the amount of incentives the city plans to issue to the project remains unchanged, though the timeline has also been pushed back.

Plans are changing for Metcalf 108 again

Earlier this month, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a revised site plan for the Metcalf 108 project.

The new plan formalizes the replacement of the last bit of office space in the mixed-use plan with 14 additional apartments.

That brings the number of planned multifamily units to 234, 10% of which still need to be attainable.

Next steps:

Both the revised site plan and the amended development agreement head to the full Overland Park City Council for consideration next.

The items could be scheduled for October.

Looking back on Metcalf 108: Developer includes ‘attainable’ apartments in Metcalf 108 proposal in Overland Park