November 22, 1931 — September 21, 2024

Shawnee

Norma Jean Beaulieu, born on November 22, 1931, in Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully at her home on September 21, 2024, at the age of 92.

She lived a fulfilling life surrounded by family and friends who cherished her deeply. Norma retired as a dedicated meat wrapper at Safeway, where she worked diligently for many years. In her youth, she was an avid roller skater, a passion that brought her great joy. As time passed, Norma also developed a love for fishing and found immense happiness in spending time with her pets, her granddaughter Stephanie, and her husband James.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and George Lane, husband Richard Beaulieu, her brother George Lane and his wife Mary, and her beloved son Martin.

She is survived by her loving daughter Sharon and her husband Doug Miller, her son David, her cherished granddaughter Stephanie and her husband James DeArvil, and her dear nephew Mark Lane along with his sisters Karen and Susan.

Services to honor Norma’s life will be held at Wyandotte United Methodist Church, located at 7901 Oakland Ave, Kansas City, KS, on Friday, September 27, 2024 with a family greeting friends starting at 11:00 am and services immediately following at 12:00 pm.

Norma’s warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for her family will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

