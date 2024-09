Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify changing plans for the 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue redevelopment area.

Plans for a new Panera Bread location in Johnson County have officially kicked off.

Construction has begun on a new cafe for the Missouri-based chain in Overland Park.

Panera officials did not immediately respond to Post inquiries about the opening date for the new restaurant.

Panera will operate near 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue

The restaurant will occupy the northeast corner of 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near Chick-fil-A.

The chain’s menu features items like sandwiches, salads, pastries and coffee drinks.

The roughly 3,500-square-foot restaurant comes as part of an overarching redevelopment plan to the Overland Park site, which used to be home to the Metcalf South Shopping Center.

A Sears department store also used to occupy the site, before it was demolished in 2022.

This marks the 14th Panera in Overland Park

The Missouri-based company already has five locations in Overland Park.

In addition to Overland Park, Panera also has locations in Lenexa, Olathe, Leawood, Prairie Village, Shawnee and Mission.

Across the state line, Panera has six locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

More new businesses are coming nearby

Coffee chain Dutch Bros plans to build a new drive-thru coffee shop near 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

An opening date has not yet been announced for Dutch Bros — as those plans are still in the early stages, according to representatives with the Oregon-based company.

Additionally, the Overland Park City Council also recently narrowly approved a rezoning for more than 300 apartments at the corner, nixing previous plans to build a fitness center at the site.

