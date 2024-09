A group of local experts are talking Wednesday night about building tree resiliency in the Kansas City metro.

The city of Prairie Village’s annual fall tree seminar is from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

Bridget Tolle, Prairie Village’s city arborist, said the fall tree seminar is part of the city’s educational outreach. This is part of the requirements to maintain the Prairie Village’s status as a 27-year Tree City USA, she said.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the annual event.

Resiliency is top of mind following recent storms

Tolle said the city’s tree board, which is the body that hosts the annual fall seminar, landed on resiliency for the 2024 seminar due to recent storms in the area.

This includes tree damage sustained from the tornado in May 2024 and the major wind storm in July 2023, Tolle said.

There are also other concerns such as pests, clay soil and temperature, she said.

“We were wanting to know are there trees that are more resilient that we could be planting and are there things that we could be doing to our trees … in regards to trimmings, treatments, things like that, to make them more resilient to storms and droughts,” Tolle said.

Who is on the panel this year?

Tolle said the fall tree seminar has evolved from featuring one to two speakers to a panelist-style event who can each share different experiences and expertise. The panelists scheduled to discuss tree resiliency Wednesday evening are as follows:

Jonah Nelson, the third-generation owner and manager of Family Tree Nursery

Rick Spurgeon, an International Society of Arboriculture board certified master arborist

Jesse Kirk, another ISA board certified master arborist who works for Wellnitz Tree Care

Cathy Justice, an ISA board certified master arborist and the program manager of Heartland Tree Alliance

Raffle, informational pamphlets part of the agenda

Tolle said that in addition to a question-and-answer session, attendees are able to look at informational pamphlets and books during the event.

There will also be a drawing for two tree saplings at the event, she said.

The fall tree seminar will be in the Birch Room at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse.

Keep reading community events news: Fall fun and pumpkin patches around Johnson County — What to do and where to go?