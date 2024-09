A fast-casual eatery specializing in chicken salad is on its way to Johnson County.

Multiple new locations for Chicken Salad Chick are in the works throughout the county.

A local franchisee wants to open three locations in JoCo

Franchise co-owner Jo Anne Williams said she and her sister, Cindy Sulzman, aim to open their first location in early 2025.

After the first opening, they hope to open another store every nine to 12 months.

No specific addresses have been nailed down yet for any of the three Chicken Salad Chick locations.

Chicken Salad Chick offers chicken salad in various forms

The restaurant’s chicken salad comes in a variety of flavors — from hickory smoked “Barbie-Q” to “Fancy Nancy” with apples, grapes and pecans.

Customers can get their chicken salad either in a scoop atop lettuce or in between bread slices.

In addition to chicken salad, the restaurant also offers other sandwiches like turkey clubs and pimento cheese sandwiches — as well as side items like pasta salad, tomato bisque soup, macaroni and cheese, and fruit cups.

This marks Chicken Salad Chick’s first JoCo presence

Chicken Salad Chick got its start in Alabama in 2008 and now has hundreds of locations across the country.

Williams and Sulzman co-own Chicks Kan LLC, the franchise ownership group. Williams’ husband, Kirk Williams, will serve as their operating partner.

Another location is in the works in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, under different franchise ownership.

Williams said she and her family became fans of Chicken Salad Chick after discovering it in Florida more than 10 years ago, and they knew they wanted to bring it back to the Kansas City area. Not just for its good food, she said, but for its focus on giving back to the community.

“There’s nothing like it here in the Kansas City market,” she said. “This growing brand really does walk the walk and talk the talk of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others.”

Williams said she and her family are looking forward to bringing something novel to the community. In fact, she said, several members of the community have told them they’re familiar with the brand and are looking forward to its local debut.

“Getting that kind of reaction really makes us excited too,” she said. “We can’t wait to open.”

Want more food and drink news? Construction underway on new Panera Bread in Overland Park