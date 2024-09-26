Lenexa Police say woman killed in motorcycle crash

Lenexa Police say a 23-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Strang Line Road about one-quarter of a mile south of College Boulevard.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the crash scene at 9:37 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters stated that one motorcyclist was down in the roadway.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, said the motorcycle rider, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was southbound on Strang Line Road in the 11200 block and left the roadway, entering the center median,” Chavez said.

Officers from the Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash, with the assistance of an officer from the Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Police will release the woman’s identity once proper notifications can be made.

Both directions of Strang Line Road were closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash.

No other details have been released.