The Home Page: The fall home maintenance guide

The Home Page is a recurring column with insights on the housing market and the home buying process from the experts at Arise Homes. Questions, comments, or topic suggestions? Email us at info@arise-homes.com.

Kids are back in school, football season is in full swing, the leaves are showing a hint of color, and, best of all, for the first time in a long time, the 10-day weather forecast doesn’t show a single high in the 80s. Yep, fall is breaking in Johnson County, and along with all the seasonal fun – or gloom, if you’re one of those who dreads the days getting shorter – come a few key chores for homeowners to take care of.

Keeping up with seasonal maintenance helps ensure your home stays in good shape, maintains its value, and keeps you and your family comfortable all year long. It can be a lot to keep up with, but checking these items off regularly prevents them from becoming bigger, more expensive problems.

If you find yourself having a hard time keeping up with chores like these – or just can’t stand the thought of them – it’s worth noting that new construction homes, like the ones we build at Arise, are extremely low maintenance. Thanks to energy efficient design, quality materials, and new, state-of-the-art appliances, Arise homeowners get to kick their feet up and sip pumpkin spice lattes while their counterparts in older homes work their way through lists like these.

Here’s what those homeowners have to look forward to:

Exterior maintenance

Inspect and clean gutters and downspouts

Check your roof for missing shingles, visible damage, and potential leaks

Seal cracks in windows and doors with caulk or weatherstripping – this will keep your home warm through the cold season, and have the added bonus of keeping bugs out next spring

Inspect siding and paint – as long as you’re outside, take a lap and ensure there aren’t any signs of deterioration on your exterior walls

Rake and bag leaves – as beautiful as that fall foliage is at its peak, it sure can be a pain to deal with them once they’re on the ground

Lawn & garden

Trim trees and shrubs – most perennial plants benefit from a trim in the fall, but be sure to double check for each particular variety

Give your lawn a boost – although it may seem counterintuitive to new homeowners, fall is the ideal time to aerate, overseed, and fertilize your lawn. If you have brown or thin patches in your yard, this is the time to deal with them.

Winterize your sprinkler system, if you have one – or schedule a service company to take care of it. Skipping this could render your expensive system useless and require costly repairs

Disconnect any garden hoses and ensure taps are shut off

Store or cover outdoor furniture to protect it from the elements

HVAC & utilities

Change your HVAC filter – most systems are due for new filters every 3 months. You may want to schedule an inspection with a technician, too, to ensure everything is in working order.

Check for leaks – run faucets and check any visible plumbing for leaks – minor ones that can easily be overlooked in the summer can become problematic when temperatures dip below freezing

Indoor maintenance

Spring cleaning gets all the attention, but a fall deep clean makes sense too – it’s a good time to get carpets, rugs, floors, and fixtures all spick and span before spending more time indoors

This list isn’t intended to be exhaustive – each home has its own unique needs, so be sure to add or remove items as needed. However, if you work through all these tasks, you can feel pretty confident that your home will be in tip-top shape to ride out the winter.