Four candidates vying for two seats in the Kansas House in Leawood and Overland Park laid out their contrasting views and priorities in a live forum hosted by the Johnson County Post Wednesday night.

The Post is hosting more than a dozen separate forums for Kansas Statehouse districts in Johnson County ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

The two districts covered in this forum were:

House District 27, covering the southeast corner of Johnson County, generally from 143rd Street south to the county line and between State Line and Pflumm Road.

House District 28, covering portions of Leawood and Overland Park, generally running from 123rd to 151st streets, between Mission and Nall.

Who is running?

House District 27

Democrat David Benson, a retired public schools superintendent

Incumbent Republican Rep. Sean Tarwater

House District 28

Democrat Ace Allen, a retired oncologist

Incumbent Republican Rep. Carl Turner

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Wednesday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

Questions and timestamps