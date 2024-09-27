fbpx

Blue Valley School Buzz: Join us for Community Connections with BOE members

We invite Blue Valley community members to join us for Community Connection, where you can engage in open, casual conversations with Board of Education members. Held in a welcoming, round-table format at district office, this event is a great opportunity to discuss topics that matter to you. The next Community Connections will take place on Oct. 10 from 6-7 p.m. at the Blue Valley District Office. Come be a part of the conversation!

