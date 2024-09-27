Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor September 27, 2024 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Join us for Community Connections with BOE members Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL We invite Blue Valley community members to join us for Community Connection, where you can engage in open, casual conversations with Board of Education members. Held in a welcoming, round-table format at district office, this event is a great opportunity to discuss topics that matter to you. The next Community Connections will take place on Oct. 10 from 6-7 p.m. at the Blue Valley District Office. Come be a part of the conversation! Previous articleRoeland Park adopts tree preservation ordinance. What happens next?Next articleSMSD News: Scholarship Shawnee Mission opens opportunities for students