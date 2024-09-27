Hundreds of motorcyclists, friends and family gathered on a Saturday last month at the Full Draw Bar & Grill in Edgerton.

They were there to raise funds for Tiffany Riddle, the Full Draw’s owner, who needed more than $100,000 to pay for a critical surgery.

The rally that day, which included the motorcycle ride, a silent auction, raffle and concert by Nashville-based musician Isaac Matthews, along with a GoFundMe campaign, netted nearly $30,000, Riddle says.

“I’ll forever be grateful for every single person that has called, texted, wrote letters or showed up to help me raise this money,” Riddle said. “I’ll never be able to say thank you enough.”

Then, on Sept. 9, Riddle shared on her Facebook page that an anonymous donor offered to cover the rest of the surgery’s cost, money she needed because she says her health insurance denied her claim to pay for it.

The experience of reaching out to the community to help has shown her “the amount of people that have become family,” she told the Post.

Riddle has gone to have surgery in Florida

Riddle left for the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 22, and went through multiple pre-operation appointments on Monday and Tuesday.

The surgery was set to take place on Thursday, and Riddle will be in Florida for two weeks of recovery time.

Riddle has been in the food service industry for 12 years and owned the Full Draw Bar and Grill since January 2020.

She said she was not prepared to fight a life-threatening illness at 30 years old, an illness that has consumed much of her life for the past three years.

That’s when she started noticing her weight dropping drastically after a scheduled medical procedure went awry.

She said was slated to have her gallbladder removed — a relatively common procedure — but instead had a gastric bypass procedure.

Because it is an ongoing legal issue with her health, and a private matter, she was unwilling to disclose the location of the original procedure.

On top of that, Riddle’s health insurance denied covering the surgery needed to correct it.

“I hate that people feel bad for me all the time and then everyone wants to put their two cents in, so I just don’t talk about that part of it,” she said. “I love helping others and always have. I will never ask for help for myself. But this has just taken so much out of me I haven’t had a choice but to ask for help, otherwise I wouldn’t be here much longer. I wasn’t ready for that.”

“Can barely function most days”

Riddle said being able to have the corrective surgery will give her some semblance of a life back.

She has lost too much weight the past few years and constantly throws up, she said.

“I was so malnourished a doctor told me I would be lucky to live another year,” she said.

Riddle said she was “desperate” and drove herself to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and checked into their emergency room.

The Mayo Clinic admitted her, and after conducting some tests, found the result of the bypass surgery she had not been expecting to get.

“They found out what was causing the domino effect of problems,” Riddle said. “It has essentially caused me to have an eating disorder alone with many other health problems, because I can’t stomach a lot of things or keep them down without getting sick.”

Riddle said she has lived in constant pain and is unable to drink or eat like a “normal” person.

“I can barely function most days,” she said.

Riddle said no matter how hard she tries to get healthy her “insides” have been so badly damaged, she can’t survive without doctor assistance. She has gone through multiple feeding tubes.

“It (the surgery) is essentially to re-plumb my insides as we say,” Riddle said. “They will be removing the damaged parts that still work properly to be able to function more like a normal human again.”

“Forever” grateful for community’s support

On that Saturday in late August, hundreds of motorcycles revved their engines and flicked up their kickstands before taking off down 56 Highway under the blazing, hot sun.

The riders spent the day stopping at neighboring bars, from Emporia to De Soto, helping raise funds for Riddle’s surgery.

Kevin Burd, who helped organize the ride, said he had known Riddle since she was 16 years old.

“I love her as much as my kids,” he said. “We rode to Sturgis together for their 75th anniversary. We have been through a lot together.”

Riddle said she will be “forever” grateful for everyone who helped her through her health journey.

“I can’t even begin to find the right words for my gratitude at the moment,” she said. “But, thank you.”