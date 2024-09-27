December 31, 1956 — September 22, 2024

Lenexa

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Fred Lynn Stein, who departed this life on September 22, 2024, at the age of 67. Born in Kansas City, MO, Fred was a devoted family man and an accomplished professional who touched many lives with his kindness and dedication.

Fred’s career was marked by integrity and diligence. He spent 11 years at IBM Corp, followed by 9 years at Eastman Kodak Co. Later, he contributed 8 years to Canon Solutions/OCE Imagistics. He concluded his distinguished career with where he was in his sixth year at Honeywell. His professional journey was a testament to his expertise and commitment in the fields of electronics and management/marketing.

Beyond his professional life, Fred was deeply involved in his community. He served as a Boy Scout Unit Commissioner and Boy Scout Committee Member, instilling values of service and leadership in many young lives.

Fred is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Marie Bennett, Roy and Thelma Stein, and Ceril and Zenith Cox.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories among his surviving family members: his devoted wife, Jennifer L. (Fox) Stein; his parents, Melvin L. and Myrna L. (Cox) Stein; his brother, Steve Stein; and his children, Brent Stein, Derek Stein, Drew Stein; grandchildren, Jordan, Jackson, and Kayleigh. He is also mourned by his sister-in-laws, Cindy and Richard Kitts, Chris and Glen Cahill, Wendy Corona, Julie Fox, father-in-law Joseph Fox, uncle, Robert Stein and wife Carolyn, and his cousin Edward Stein and wife Alicia, additionally many family members and friends who became family over the years.

Funeral services to honor Fred’s life will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to his grandchildren’s Boy Scout Tropp 888, Gardner, KS.

Fred will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his contributions to his community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.