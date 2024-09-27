Fred Patrick South

August 8, 1946 — September 25, 2024

Overland Park

Fred P. South, born on August 8th, 1946, passed away peacefully at home on September 25th, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 78, surrounded by the love of his family.

Fred was the son of the late LaVerne South Sr. and Louise Hardee South. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jane Lindner, brother LaVerne J. South Jr., and his beloved black lab “Pepper”.

Fred grew up in Savannah, Georgia where he often enjoyed boating on the Thunderbolt River. He would fondly recount stories of childhood mischief and adventures to anyone who would listen, as Fred never knew a stranger.

Fred graduated from Benedictine Military secondary school in 1965, after which time he answered the call to military service. Fred served as an Airman in the United States Air Force in the 548th Reconnaissance Technical Group on Hickam Air Force Base in Oahu, Hawaii. After his time in the service, Fred further applied his skills in the business world. For many years, Fred co-owned a successful microfilm and imaging company with his long-time business partner and friend Dan Boyd. After retirement, Fred spent several years traveling and completing projects as an independent contractor before settling into a quiet life, enjoying the company of his family. Throughout his adult life, Fred found joy taking trips to the lake, “going junkin” (aka thrifting), watching sports, chewing bubblegum, and eating good food (namely, KC BBQ)!

Fred is survived by his loving daughters, Abby (Keith) Elliot, Shannon (Cameron) Buck, Shelley South, and Tiffany White; adoring granddaughters Madison, Makenzie, and Nora (who all lovingly referred to him as “Papa Fred”); cherished girlfriend Margaret Rodgers, and brother Harry South.

Family, friends, and all whose lives Fred touched are invited to celebrate his life. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. Burial will follow on Monday, October 7th, at 12:30 PM at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Fred’s charm, humor, and kindness will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Fred’s name be made to Brighton Hospice, 10601 Mission Road, Suite 220, Leawood, Kansas 66206

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.