Kathleen Marie Gallagher

November 8, 1972 — September 12, 2024

Overland Park

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share, Kathleen Gallagher, has passed away. Kathleen battled mental illness for most of her life, and we are beyond saddened to say she lost the battle.

Kathleen shouldn’t be defined by how she left us, but how she lived. She was brilliant, creative, a world traveler, a great friend to people all over the world. She loved travel, especially if snorkeling and the ocean were involved. She admired and loved learning about different cultures.

Kathleen held a Masters Degree in Exhibit Design, with and an Undergraduate Degree in Historical Preservation. Kathleen worked on many projects at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. She was a key member of the six-person curatorial and design team that created “Baseball As America,” the museum’s national traveling exhibition that examined the relationship between baseball and American culture which toured ten cities from 2002 to 2008. Additionally, she was lead designer for multiple exhibits at the Cooperstown museum such as “The Great American Home Run Chase,” “Taking the Field: The 19th Century,” “Diamond Dreams: Women in Baseball” and the museum’s exhibit about baseball parks titled “Sacred Ground.” She worked on exhibits at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, AZ. Finally, Kathleen took her talents to Doha, Qatar.

Kathleen loved dogs, and spent the last few years building a network as a professional dog sitter here in Kansas City. She fostered wonderful relationships with dog-families, many of whom were her “regulars”.

If you would like to make a donation in Kathleen’s memory, we are asking that you consider Great Plains SPCA

Kathleen was Scott’s funny and sweet sister-in-law.

Kathleen was a very proud Aunt to Avery, Abby, and Meredith. Last year she became a Great-Aunt to Rhys. She adored her British Nephew by Marriage, Will.

Kathleen was a loving daughter to Joe and Mary, they are all together now. She was a supportive and fiercely loyal sister to Laura.

