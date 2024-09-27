The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after investigators say a homeowner fired shots at someone who reportedly started a fire at a neighbor’s house.

In a news release, Officer John Lacy, an Overland Park Police spokesperson, said that at about 3:50 a.m. Friday, a resident observed a white compact car park in front of his home on 158th Terrace east of Woodson Street.

“The homeowner felt suspicious and observed the driver exit the vehicle and walk toward the backyard of a home in the 15700 block of Outlook,” Lacy said. “The witness heard glass breakage and observed a flame from inside the home.”

Lacy said the homeowner then observed the suspect running back toward the parked car.

“The witness advised he pointed his firearm toward the suspect, who was wearing a mask, and gave several commands to stop; however, the suspect did not comply and entered the vehicle,” Lacy said.

“As the suspect left west on W. 158th Terrace, the witness fired several rounds at the vehicle as it departed.”

Lacy said it is unknown if the gunfire hit the suspect.

Overland Park and Leawood firefighters responded to the house and extinguished a small fire.

Two adults and two children inside the home that was on fire were able to escape without injuries.

According to the Overland Park Police Department’s calls for service log, officers responded to the reported structure fire in the 15700 block of Outlook Street at 3:52 a.m.

One minute later, officers were called to the 5700 block of West 158th Terrace for a report of suspicious activity.

The two addresses are approximately 300 feet apart.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Overland Park Police at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.