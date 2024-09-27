February 25, 1942 — September 17, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Rebecca (Becky) Ansley, (82), Overland Park, KS, died September 17, 2024. She was born Feb 25, 1942, in Holden, MO, to John Bird & Margaret Bird (Hammontree-Welch).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ansley; son, John; his wife, Jan; both parents; and brother Donnie.

Becky is survived by her son Charles (Marsha), four grandchildren; Nicole, Chad, Matt (Tressa) and Melissa (Steve); two great grandchildren (Natalie and Layla) and one great-great grandchild (Princeton); her brother Ronnie (Karla); nephew David (Brandee); niece Rhonda (Craig); the 5 great nieces and nephews.

Becky was a robust women involved in many facets of real estate, women’s organizations, networking and politics. She earned her MBA at Rockhurst University in 1982 and was a former Sales Associate/Broker at Prudential KC Realty. Becky was a Red Hat Society member and leading member of many other organizations. She spoke her mind and always stood up for her beliefs.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Heart of America Chapter, 8001 Conser, Suite 240, Overland Park, KS 66204 or at https://www.alz.org/kansascity/about_us/contact_us?form=FUNSETYDEFK

