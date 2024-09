As Halloween approaches, a one-stop-shop for all things spooky has officially returned to Johnson County for the season.

Multiple Spirit Halloween stores have popped up in storefronts across the county.

Though each location can differ in how long they’re open through fall, Spirit Halloween stores generally remain open until the first week of November.

There will be six Spirit Halloween stores

Spirit Halloween stores at 9606 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, at 9218 Marshall Drive in Lenexa, at 6753 Johnson Drive in Mission, and at 15400 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee are now open.

Two more stores at 11970 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park and at 2011 E. Santa Fe St. in Olathe will open in October.

Spirit Halloween stores operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Spirit Halloween offers costumes for all ages

The pop-up features costumes for women, men and children of all ages.

The costumes also range in variety, from “spooky” ones like witch and scary clown costumes to superhero and animal costumes.

Customers can also purchase couples costumes and group costumes.

Spirit Halloween has more than just costumes

Spirit Halloween also sells spooky home decor items such as fog machines, light-up pumpkins and skeleton heads, as well as inflatable figures like spiders and tombstones.

The brand also sells pumpkin carving tools and stencil books.

In addition to in-person pop-ups, customers can also purchase a variety of Halloween-themed items on the Spirit Halloween website.

Want more local business news? Longtime fair trade shop in downtown Overland Park reopens under new name