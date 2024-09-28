A message from Merriam: Classic rock music festival – Merriam Drive Live is Saturday, Oct. 5

Get ready to rock n’ roll as you enjoy the sounds of classic rock music by local tribute bands during Merriam Drive Live!

It’s all happening on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2-8 p.m. at Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive.

Come for the live music

Surfin’ USA | 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Original Silver Bullet | 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Revelation: A Tribute to Journey | 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke | 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Stay for the activities

Food trucks

Adult beverages

Free beer and whiskey tastings (6-8 p.m.)

Cornhole tournament (2 p.m.)

Yard games

Face painting

Balloon artist

Thank you to our sponsors: Lindan Auto Mechanical & Body Shop, Goodcents, and the Merriam Parks, Recreation, and Community Center Foundation.

We have more sponsorship opportunities. Find them here.

It’s game time! Grab your partner and sign up for our cornhole tournament!

Hosted by Midwest Elite Cornhole, the tournament starts at 2 p.m. with competitive and recreation divisions.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Winners receive cash prizes!

You can register day-of or sign up online.

Free spirits and beer tasting event

Uncork a selection of the finest and most captivating spirits, each with a unique story to tell!

The free whiskey and beer tastings are from 6-8 p.m. during Merriam Drive Live. Participants must be 21+. Distillers and brewers include Boot Hill Distillery, Good Spirits Distilling, Llewellyn Distillery, ExBeeriment Brewing, and Transport Brewery.

Free parking

You can find free parking at Merriam Marketplace, 5701 Merriam Drive, and Waterfall Park, 5191 Merriam Drive.

We can’t wait to see you at Merriam Drive Live on Oct. 5! Find more information at merriam.org/mdl.