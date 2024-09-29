fbpx

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events

PHOTOS: Overland Park celebrates with downtown fall festival

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

On Friday night and Saturday, community members flocked to downtown Overland Park for the annual Fall Festival, enjoying live music, snacks, shopping and other fun.

The festivities were centered around Santa Fe Drive and 80th Street, as well as a stretch of Overland Park Drive behind Thompson Park.

In addition to the regular Saturday morning famers’ market, vendors sold clothing, handmade gifts, snacks and other goodies.

Check out some of the sights at the annual celebration:

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
fall festival
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
fall festival
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
fall festival
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
overland park fall festival
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

