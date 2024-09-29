PHOTOS: Overland Park celebrates with downtown fall festival

On Friday night and Saturday, community members flocked to downtown Overland Park for the annual Fall Festival, enjoying live music, snacks, shopping and other fun.

The festivities were centered around Santa Fe Drive and 80th Street, as well as a stretch of Overland Park Drive behind Thompson Park.

In addition to the regular Saturday morning famers’ market, vendors sold clothing, handmade gifts, snacks and other goodies.

Check out some of the sights at the annual celebration: