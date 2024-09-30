Carol Anne Flannagan

January 6, 1938 — September 20, 2024

Overland Park

Carol Flannagan, a cherished mother and grandmother known for her kind, loving, caring, and humorous personality, left us on September 20th, 2024. She was 86 years old and lived a full and happy life.

Carol was born January 6th, 1938 in Galveston, TX to Warren and Mary Elizabeth Keller. As a child, Carol lived in Buffalo, NY, Milwaukee, WI, Manhattan, KS, Overland Park, KS and Prairie Village, KS. Carol first attended the University Kansas where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She met the love of her life John Flannagan, whom she married in 1959. Carol then finished her degree in education at Fort Hays State.

While her husband was in law school, Carol taught elementary education in the Topeka, KS school district. Soon after her teaching career ended, Carol and John had three sons, Mike, Mark and Sean, whom she loved dearly. They lived happily in Olathe, Kansas, where Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the Olathe Junior Service League and also a Cub Scout den mother for each of her sons.

Carol was a dedicated grandmother to her grandchildren Kaitlin, John, Caroline, Camden, Sophie and Colby, whom she loved to spoil. Carol had great friends that she met with regularly throughout her life including the infamous “unbridge” group and the Phi Psi wives. Carol enjoyed gardening and the various cats she owned throughout her life.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Warren and Mary Elizabeth, her brothers, Richard and Jack, and daughter-in-law Holly. She is survived by her brother Bill, sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Stephanie, Mark and Risha, and Sean and Reiko, and her grandchildren Kaitlin, John, Caroline, Camden, Sophie, and Colby.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation

Friday, October 11, 2024

5:30 – 7:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Private Family Graveside Service

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Pleasant Valley Cemetery

9501 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66221

