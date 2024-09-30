Jacqueline Joyce Barnhart

September 23, 1944 — September 26, 2024

Jacqueline (Jackie) Barnhart Loomis, born on September 23, 1944, in Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2024, at the age of 80 in Overland Park, Kansas, after a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Jackie developed an entrepreneurial spirit early in life and took great pride in her professional endeavors. For many years Jackie was co-owner of local Kansas City businesses Fiddler’s Office Products and R.D. Mann Carpet.

Jackie was a longtime resident of Lake Quivira where she thoroughly enjoyed the lake life, golf and her many lifelong friends. Her generosity extended to volunteering, where she devoted her time to helping others in the community.

Jackie had a remarkable ability to connect with people; she easily talked to strangers and delighted in making new friends. Her infectious laughter and warm personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Loomis, his children and grandchildren, her devoted son, Mike Barnhart, and daughter-in-law, Susan Barnhart; and her three beloved granddaughters, Emma Barnhart, Bailey (Brady) Baker, Jolie Barnhart (James Ecklund, engaged).

The family wishes to honor Jackie’s memory with private services. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to commemorate her life may make a donation to The Johnson County Christmas Bureau www.jccb.org or Catholic Community Hospice www.catholiccommunityhealth.org

Jackie Barnhart will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, her love for her family, and her enduring legacy of friendship and laughter.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.