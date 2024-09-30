JCCC Updates: JCCC Foundation to host 38th Some Enchanted Evening Gala this November, recognize Johnson Countians of the Year

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, the Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Foundation will host the 38th Some Enchanted Evening gala, the College’s annual fundraising event to support student scholarships.

The Johnson Countian of the Year award is also presented each year at the event. This award honors community leaders who have made significant contributions to Johnson County. The 2024 Johnson Countians of the Year, Carl and Jill Gerlach, were selected this past spring and will be recognized during the evening.

Carl and Jill Gerlach – Johnson Countians of the Year

Carl Gerlach is a lifelong Johnson Countian who dedicated decades of his life to public service, notably serving as the mayor of Overland Park from 2005 to 2021. Gerlach grew up in Leawood, Kansas, and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School.

During his tenure as mayor, Gerlach oversaw the revitalization of downtown Overland Park, the construction of the Overland Park Convention Center, and the development of the former Sprint campus, among many other accomplishments. His leadership was key in the transformation of Overland Park.

Jill Flint Gerlach, RN, M.S., is also a native Kansan who spent her career improving healthcare in and beyond Johnson County. She began her career in healthcare as an intensive care unit nurse before becoming the director of the Center for Women’s Health and of Women’s Services at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Hospital. She left AdventHealth to start a healthcare consulting firm, Jill Gerlach Consulting.

Like her husband, Jill Gerlach has devoted countless hours to serving Johnson County and is passionate about healthcare and education. She has been involved with the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, the JCCC Foundation, and the Advisory Board of Directors for Kansas State University’s Olathe campus.

Learn more about the 2024 Johnson Countians of the Year in the Johnson County Post.

Some Enchanted Evening 2024

The JCCC Foundation has a limited number of tables and individual tickets still available for Some Enchanted Evening 2024.

The gala will be held on November 9 at the Overland Park Convention Center (OPCC). Ashley Sherard, President and CEO of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, and Stephanie Meyer, President and CEO of the Leawood Chamber of Commerce, are the event co-chairs.

6-7 p.m. – General reception

7-7:30 p.m. – Programming; Student speaker, and recognition of Johnson Countians of the Year

7:30-8:30 p.m. – 6-course meal with wine pairings

8:30-11 p.m. – Live music from Suburbans and dance floor opens

8:30-11 p.m. – Lounge space open for guests to relax and mingle

This is a formal attire/Black Tie gala. Learn more.

Scholarships change lives

At JCCC, we’ve witnessed firsthand the transformational power of a scholarship on a student’s life and the lives of their loved ones. The cost of tuition and fear of taking on student loan debt are the top deterrents that keep people from pursuing a college education. Scholarships reduce the out-of-pocket costs associated with college and help students continue their education — opening a world of possibilities.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, the Johnson County Community College Foundation provided more than $1.7 million in scholarships and direct assistance to help students achieve their educational goals. In the 2023 academic year, 80% of JCCC students who completed degrees or certificates graduated with no student loan debt.

Scholarships and student support funded through donations to the JCCC Foundation include:

Merit and financial need tuition and textbook scholarships.

Student emergency assistance funds.

Melissa Wells Counseling Center Hardship Grant.

Cavalier MealSHARE program.

International and Immigrant Student Services scholarships.

Veteran and military-affiliated scholarships.

And more!

Learn more

Student needs continue to outpace the scholarship funds available. We invite you to attend as a sponsor or supporter. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities at jccc.edu/see2024. Those unable to attend the Some Enchanted Evening gala can still donate on the event webpage to help the JCCC Foundation reach its $1 million goal for 2024.

Supporting the JCCC Foundation helps students from all walks of life in our community wish, dream, and do. To learn about more ways to give, visit jccc.edu/foundation.